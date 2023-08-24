UArizona welcomes most diverse incoming class in school history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 9,000 incoming students are embarking on their new journey at the University of Arizona.

It's not only the largest class in the school's history but its most diverse as well.

According to the university, this year's incoming class not only beat last years historic high, but marks a 7% increase from the 2021 incoming class.

All 50 U.S. states and more than 40 countries are represented through this new group of students. Furthermore, 49% of new students identify as an ethnicity other than white — also a new record.

University President Robert C. Robbins thanked the UArizona staff who helped recruit this historic class.

"The members of our recruitment and enrollment team continue to amaze me with the great work they do to bring outstanding students to our campus and I thank them for their important efforts," Robbins said in a statement.

You can find more information about this new batch of students here.