UArizona: Tumamoc Hill walkers can go maskless if vaccinated

Posted at 11:22 AM, May 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vaccinated individuals who exercise on Tumamoc Hill can now do so without wearing a mask.

The University of Arizona, which owns and manages the popular hiking path, made the changes to its mask policy on Friday. Before today, masks were required for the past year.

"Vaccinated individuals can enjoy their walk without a mask if they prefer, while unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible," the University said.

This update follows Pima County's decision to remove its mask mandate last week.

