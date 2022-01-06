Watch
UArizona to require surgical masks on campus

Cloth masks no longer fulfill requirement
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 00:07:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona will now require everyone in campus buildings or on university transit to wear at least a surgical grade face mask.

The move comes as cases spike in Southern Arizona and around the country.

On the University's website, it states cloth masks no longer fulfill the masking requirement set by the administration.

Now, students and staff who aren't able to socially distance inside will be required to wear at least a surgical grade mask. That also applies to any area of the campus where clinical research is taking place, where PPE is required currently, and on transit like the street car.

The detailed rules are available here.

