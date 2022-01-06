UArizona to require surgical masks on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona will now require everyone in campus buildings or on university transit to wear at least a surgical grade face mask.

The move comes as cases spike in Southern Arizona and around the country.

On the University's website, it states cloth masks no longer fulfill the masking requirement set by the administration.

Now, students and staff who aren't able to socially distance inside will be required to wear at least a surgical grade mask. That also applies to any area of the campus where clinical research is taking place, where PPE is required currently, and on transit like the street car.

The detailed rules are available here.

