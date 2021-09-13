UArizona to offer to-go COVID-19 tests for students, employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona students and employees will be able to pick up COVID-19 test kits on the go.

The Cats TakeAway Tests are saline gargle PCR tests that have users swish and gargle a saline solution, then spit it into a tube before dropping them off at an analysis location.

Pickup and drop-off locations include for the tests include the Health Sciences Library, the Administration Building, Facilities Management, the Global Center, McClelland Hall, the Student Recreation Center, the Student Union Memorial Center and the Student Success District.

Campus Health will offer tests to those with symptoms.

UArizona announced it had 33 positive COVID-19 cases Monday.

