UArizona to hire student-staff for on-campus vaccination site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona will soon become a high-capacity state vaccination site, but before that happens they need student staff to help run it.

As a state site, it will eventually be able to operate 24/7 and serve up to 6,000 people per day.

That’s a lot of traffic that needs to be redirected.

Florence Ochoa -- with university Parking and Transportation services says they'll need to staff 900 shifts to keep things running smoothly.

Ochoa says the university is currently serving as a COVID-19 vaccine "POD" or Point of Distribution.

“Right now, we’re about 1,000 a day. The end goal is to be able to achieve 6,000 vaccines, daily. Once we go seven days a week even just at 12 hours, we anticipate really, really high volume onto campus,” she added.

We’re talking thousands of people going in and out of the POD, daily; whether that be driving through, or walking through.

“We’re just going to need a lot of help,” said Ochoa.

This is where Special Events Parking Monitors come in.

“They’re responsibility is to help manage the traffic and act even as crossing guard to ensure pedestrians and staff and any weho is crossing that area is able to do so in a safe manner,” she told KGUN9.

Ochoa also says the position is very flexible and will accommodate the student’s priorities.

It’s no doubt things will be going up up at the University of Arizona, so, unless you’re going to get vaccinated...

“I would say avoid the university area if they can. Only come to the University Boulevard between Cherry and Campbell if you have an appointment,” she added.

Access will be denied otherwise.

To date, the university POD has given more than 12,000 shots. The University of Arizona vaccination site will be the third state site, and the first in Pima County.

Click here to apply to be a Special Events Parking Monitor.

You can also send an email to PTS-HR@email.arizona.edu if you have addition questions about the job.

Click here to register for an appointment.

