UArizona to celebrate Class of 2021 with graduate-only ceremonies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has revealed its plans to celebrate the Class of 2021 at the end of the current semester.

Between May 11 and May 18, graduate-only ceremonies will be held, and those events will be recorded and streamed live for family members.

According to the commencement website, RSVPs will open the first week of April. The University says instructions will be sent to students' CatMail address.

More details will be announced soon.

In 2020, commencement was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.