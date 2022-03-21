UArizona superfans are showing their support for women's basketball

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Steven Corben and his wife Sharon have dedicated an entire room to the University of Arizona. They fell in love with the program when they first met Adia Barnes and the players.

“What you see is what you get,” said Steven Corben. “On top of that, she is a great coach.”

The Corbens support the team any way they can. They even offered their home as a place for players to get away from the hustle and bustle on campus.

“I like to cook for them when they get homesick, we are a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen,” said Sharon.

They are even hosting former player Trinity Baptiste.

"I will be there cheering them on. I am here for the team. I am here for Adia and Salvo, and the coaches,” said Baptiste. “They are family to me now.”

She says any true fan of the game should watch women’s basketball.

"I think women focus on fundamentals, footwork, passing, shooting, and just the things that are important to the game of basketball,” said Baptiste. “So, if you are a basketball fan and want to see how it should be played, watch women's basketball.”

The Corbens say it is just plain fun.

“You got to go,” said Steven. “It is nuts to watch it on TV. Everybody cheers, it is a whole different experience at the school from sitting at home.”

They say anyone who goes to a game might end up getting hooked like they did.

----

