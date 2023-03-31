Watch Now
UArizona student spins on Wheel of Fortune and wins big money

Sydney Roberson takes home cash and prizes, including a trip
Posted at 6:45 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 19:02:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sydney Roberson, a sophomore at the University of Arizona, represented the Old Pueblo well when she competed on Wheel of Fortune this week.

Sydney was a contestant in Wheel of Fortune's "College Week Spring Break" on Tuesday, April 4.

Sydney won a total of $59,482 in cash and prizes including a trip to Aruba.

Sydney says she will use her winnings to save for dental school.

Roberson is studying Biology with a focus in Biomedical Sciences. She is a member of the Flying Samaritans, a club that flies down to Baja, Mexico each month to provide medical services to underserved communities.

