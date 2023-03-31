UArizona student will spin for big money on Wheel of Fortune

Sydney Roberson, a sophomore at the University of Arizona, will have the chance to take big money back to the Old Pueblo when she competes on Wheel of Fortune next week.

Sydney will play in Wheel of Fortune's "College Week Spring Break" on Tuesday, April 4 airing on KGUN 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Roberson is studying Biology with a focus in Biomedical Sciences. She is a member of the Flying Samaritans, a club that flies down to Baja, Mexico each month to provide medical services to underserved communities.

Anyone selected to be on the show goes home with a minimum of $1,000. Sydney says she will use any winnings to save for dental school.