UArizona student will spin for big money on Wheel of Fortune

Sydney Roberson, a sophomore at the University of Arizona, will have the chance to take big money back to the Old Pueblo when she competes on Wheel of Fortune next week.
Sydney will play in Wheel of Fortune's "College Week Spring Break" on Tuesday, April 4 airing on KGUN 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Roberson is studying Biology with a focus in Biomedical Sciences. She is a member of the Flying Samaritans, a club that flies down to Baja, Mexico each month to provide medical services to underserved communities.
Anyone selected to be on the show goes home with a minimum of $1,000. Sydney says she will use any winnings to save for dental school.
Emma Miller is a producer for KGUN 9. Originally from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Emma graduated from Fordham University in 2021 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a minor in Mandarin Chinese. In April 2021, Emma became the first woman researcher in MLB and NHL Network history. She joined the KGUN 9 family in August 2022 after falling in love with Tucson.