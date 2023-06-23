UArizona student arrested after allegedly stealing luggage worth $4,000 at TUS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Airport Authority Police Department (TAAPD) responded to reports of missing luggage worth about $4,000 on June 20 at Tucson International Airport
Officers found out the luggage had been taken from the baggage claim area after it had arrived.
Officers and detectives started investigating.
The luggage was found the same evening after an investigation led police to a University of Arizona dorm.
18-year-old Ahona Das, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft.
Das was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. The University of Arizona Police Department helped TAAPD find and arrest Das.
TAAPD says it takes bag theft seriously and encourages travelers to the following:
- Never leave your luggage unattended
- Consider placing a GPS tracking device in your luggage
- Secure your bag with a TSA-approved luggage lock
- Keep records and/or photos of the items you have packed
- Ensure your bag is clearly marked so it is not accidentally picked up by another traveler
- Consider shipping valuables
