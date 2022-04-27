UArizona student appointed to Arizona Board of Regents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey is naming a University of Arizona sophomore as the 2022 student appointee to the Arizona Board of Regents.

Katelyn N. Rees, an Arizona native, will succeed outgoing Student Regent Nikhil Dave of Arizona State University appointed by Gov. Ducey in 2020.

Gov. Ducey calls Rees "a dynamic and driven student leader."

She shared the following about the opportunity:

In assuming this leadership role, I look forward to learning the details of what makes Arizona higher education successful and to positively progressing our universities.



Similarly, I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from fellow board members and university faculty as I endeavor to discover a greater purpose for myself and my state. Katelyn N. Rees

Twelve members sit on the Board of Regents, including two Student Regents.

Student Regents serve a two-year term, which begins with one non-voting year during which time they learn about the role as it relates to the student community, according to the governor's office.

Students apply for the position before receiving a nomination from the governor and confirmation through the Arizona Senate.

Rees will join current Student Regent Rachel Kanyur of Northern Arizona University.

