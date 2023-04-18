UArizona sends out 'UAlert' regarding parking garage investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's Critical Incident Response Team sent out a UAlert to students and staff this morning.

AJ Janos UAlert sent out to students and staff on April 18, 2023

At 5:44 a.m. on April 18, students received a message from UAlert, informing recipients that the University of Arizona Police Department was investigating an incident at the top level of the Highland Garage.

At 5:49 a.m. on April 18, another UAlert was sent out, informing recipients that the area was clear. The message also stated there was no further threat to the public's safety.

