Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona sends out 'UAlert' regarding parking garage investigation

Campus police say there is no current threat to campus or public safety
UArizona sends out 'UAlert' regarding parking garage investigation. Campus police say there is no current threat to campus or public safety.
UArizona.png
Posted at 6:40 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 09:44:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's Critical Incident Response Team sent out a UAlert to students and staff this morning.

UAlert
UAlert sent out to students and staff on April 18, 2023

At 5:44 a.m. on April 18, students received a message from UAlert, informing recipients that the University of Arizona Police Department was investigating an incident at the top level of the Highland Garage.

At 5:49 a.m. on April 18, another UAlert was sent out, informing recipients that the area was clear. The message also stated there was no further threat to the public's safety.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch and enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes

Enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes