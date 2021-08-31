UArizona says it’s been working to help Afghans escape

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona prides itself on its international reach. Now UA says it has been working to help people trying to escape Afghanistan.

The desperation and danger in Afghanistan can seem a long way from campus life at the University of Arizona. But the University has students with families in Afghanistan, and students who served with the U.S. military there.

In a news conference usually devoted mainly to COVID concerns, University President Doctor Robert Robbins said UA has been using its connections to help people make it to safety.

“Our Federal Relations team and Center for Middle Eastern Studies are working closely with the State Department, members of the Arizona Congressional delegation, and U.S. military forces to assist in the relocation of families of Afghan nationals with ties to the university. Several families have visas already being processed.”

UA Vice President of Communications Holly Jensen has some experience with international crises. Before she came to the University she served with the U.S. State Department

She says, “We are asking anybody who may know of somebody who is stuck inside Afghanistan to please reach out to our government community relations team. You can also reach out through our Vet Center, and we will get those names added to the list to try to get those people out.”

Jensen says even after the evacuation cut-off the University’s work to get people to safety will not end.

And UA recognizes students and staff who served with the military in Afghanistan may be deeply upset by what they see happening now. The University’s Vet Center is prepared to help, along with mental health professionals at Campus Health.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

