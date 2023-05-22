Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona Researchers find Americans are split on trusting AI with healthcare

The study revealed more than 50% of patients wouldn't completely trust AI-powered medical advice.
Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health on the UArizona Campus, 1295 N. Martin Ave.
Google Maps
Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health on the UArizona Campus, 1295 N. Martin Ave. The 'Feast for your Brain' Healthy Aging Event will be located in the Health Sciences Innovation Building at 1670 E. Drachman St.
Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health on the UArizona Campus, 1295 N. Martin Ave.
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 09:31:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Health Sciences recently conducted a study to see how Americans feel when it comes to artificial intelligence technology in their healthcare.

The paper, "Diverse Patient Attitudes Towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnosis," was published in the journal of the Public Library of Science Digital Health on Friday, May 19.

Professor Marvin J Slepian, MD, led the research project alongside Professor Christopher Robertson, JD. Through their work, they found that around 52% of respondents would prefer a human doctor over AI technology for diagnosis and treatment.

“I really feel this study has the import for national reach. It will guide many future studies and clinical translational decisions even now,” Dr. Slepian said.

Through the groups period of data collection, they also questioned respondents over how their primary care physicians opinion of AI would influence their own. Participants were actually more likely to trust AI if their primary care physician offered a positive outlook on the technology.

“While many patients appear resistant to the use of AI, accuracy of information, nudges and a listening patient experience may help increase acceptance,” Dr. Slepian said.

The study was funded in part by an award from the National Institutes of Health. For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win great prizes in our Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes!