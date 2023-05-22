UArizona Researchers find Americans are split on trusting AI with healthcare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Health Sciences recently conducted a study to see how Americans feel when it comes to artificial intelligence technology in their healthcare.

The paper, "Diverse Patient Attitudes Towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnosis," was published in the journal of the Public Library of Science Digital Health on Friday, May 19.

Professor Marvin J Slepian, MD, led the research project alongside Professor Christopher Robertson, JD. Through their work, they found that around 52% of respondents would prefer a human doctor over AI technology for diagnosis and treatment.

“I really feel this study has the import for national reach. It will guide many future studies and clinical translational decisions even now,” Dr. Slepian said.

Through the groups period of data collection, they also questioned respondents over how their primary care physicians opinion of AI would influence their own. Participants were actually more likely to trust AI if their primary care physician offered a positive outlook on the technology.

“While many patients appear resistant to the use of AI, accuracy of information, nudges and a listening patient experience may help increase acceptance,” Dr. Slepian said.

The study was funded in part by an award from the National Institutes of Health. For more information, visit this link.