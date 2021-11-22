UArizona records highest international student enrollment ever

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While international student enrollment at colleges nationwide has dropped due to the pandemic, UArizona is celebrating the highest international enrollment in the school's history.

According to a press release from the university, there are over 5,400 international students enrolled in degree programs this fall semester.

In that release UArizona's Vice President for Global Affairs and Dean of Global Education Brent White says:

"This approach involves meeting students wherever they are and providing opportunities to earn a UArizona degree in their home country, at the main campus in Tucson, online or any combination of the three. Our global enrollment was growing before the pandemic and has only accelerated since then."

Part of that enrollment includes 181 students pursuing their degrees from their home countries through the Global Direct Online degree path. It allows the school to offer degrees to those who cannot or do not wish to study in-person in Arizona.

Nearly 1,900 international students are enrolled in the Microcampus Dual Degree Program, allowing them to earn dual degrees from UArizona and a partner university. UArizona has 13 microcampuses worldwide in 11 different countries.

International students seeking graduate degrees have increased significantly. They make up 15 percent of the new graduate student population compared to only 7 percent last year.

Brent White says that the school "look[s] forward to continuing to expand our global offerings in the coming year."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

