UArizona ranks in the top 100 universities around the world

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) is including the University of Arizona in its top rankings.
This consulting organization headquartered in the United Arab Emirates lists it as number 93 across the globe and 49 in America.
"At the University of Arizona, we take pride in our ability to provide an environment for top-tier educators and researchers to generate cutting-edge discoveries while training the next generation of paradigm-shifting thinkers," said UArizona President Robert C. Robbins. "We are grateful to see these efforts recognized by the CWUR."
UAriozna's overall score of 82.1/100 includes:
- Education Rank - 490
- Employability Rank - 227
- Faculty Rank - 73
- Research Rank - 107
CWUR analysts confirm they did not use surveys and university data submissions to come to this decision.
Instead, they placed equal emphasis on student-related and faculty-related indicators.
Arizona State University landed at 182 on the CWUR's list, with Northern Arizona University ranking far behind at 821.
Harvard University topped the list with a perfect score in all categories.
