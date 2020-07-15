UArizona presidents releases statement regarding rescinding of ICE Guidelines

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Trump Administration rescinded its decision to remove international students from the country if they were taking a full online course load.

On July 6, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced new guidelines, stating that students "may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States."

On July 13, a lawsuit was filed in federal court in Eugene, Oregon, which aimed to halt ICE from revoking visas of international students.

The University of Arizona announced Monday they joined the coalition of 20 universities suing the federal government.

Today, University of Arizona President C. Robbins released a statement regarding the repeal of ICE guidelines.

President Robbins statement: