UArizona joins coalition lawsuit challenging ICE's recent order on international students

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona has joined the coalition of 20 universities suing the federal government over a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, July 13 in federal court in Eugene, Oregon, which aims to halt ICE from revoking visas of international students.

ICE announced new guidelines July 6, stating that students "may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States."

"Many of our 3,700 international graduate and undergraduate students stayed in this country during the pandemic to make sure their educations was not interrupted by visa issues. We see this as a sign of their determination and commitment to earning in the United States from a top research university, and this guidance unnecessarily puts our international students at risk," President Robert C. Robbins said in a statement.

The joint coalition includes the following universities; University of Southern California, University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Arizona State University, California Institute of Technology, Chapman University, Claremont McKenna College, Northern Arizona University, Pitzer College, Pomona College, Santa Clara University, Scripps College, Seattle University, Stanford University, St. Mary's College of California, University of Arizona, University of the Pacific, University of San Diego, University of San Francisco and University of Utah.