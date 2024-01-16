UArizona police looking for on-the-run graffiti suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department is looking for a person who is suspected of damaging on-campus property.

Officers say this suspect committed the crime through graffiti means.

They are asking the public to help them identify the person responsible.

There is up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, (520) 882-7463 or visit 88crime.org. Callers may remain anonymous.