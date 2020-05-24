UArizona new student orientation will be virtual

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Orientation for new students at the University of Arizona is going to be different than what they were expecting.

Normally students come on campus for orientation, but this June and July, it will be a virtual experience.

Kasey Urquídez, the Vice President of Enrollment Management and the Dean for Undergraduate Admissions, says on-campus orientation could open up in August if it is deemed safe enough.

“We typically would have new students coming to campus every other day throughout the month of June. It’s really busy and we’re sad that we won't be able to do that but we’re looking forward to be able to connect virtually,” she told KGUN9.

Urquídez from the University of Arizona says incoming students will still be able to attend orientation on the day they originally signed up, but it will be through their online portal.

“We felt like it was important to keep that consistency,” she added.

Here they can talk to academic advisors, learn about student organizations and even sign up for classes.

“We’ll have opportunities for students to sign up for a virtual campus tour. To hear a virtual session about the university itself. To hear from one of our academic units. To hear from some of our student service units. To connect with a current student from our Instagram live every Friday,” she said.

There’s also resources for those who are still on the fence about committing.

“We’ve done our Minecraft event to help students see inside in a gaming format,” said Urquídez.

The Minecraft model allows students to tour the school and ask questions.

Now, even though Urquídez says the virtual orientation and tours don’t measure up to the campus experience, she hopes this will help make students' Wildcat transition easier.

“We’re trying to do all of those things that they need to know to be a successful U of A student as part of orientation and ensure that they have everything they need to start in August with us,” she told KGUN9.

Click here if you are a new Fall incoming student.

Click here for virtual visit options for prospective students.

For a ‘Q&A’ with Student Ambassadors, go to their Instagram page: @uaadmissions