UArizona Museum of Art features more than 100 pieces in food exhibit

The University of Arizona Museum of Art has been featuring over 100 works in its "The Art of Food" showcase.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Feb 01, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Museum of Art has been featuring over 100 works in its 'The Art of Food' showcase.

Now, the Community Food Bank has an exhibit at the museum—highlighting the individuals helping feed our community, whether it's volunteers or recipients. It's all about showing how food connects us.

Curator of community engagement Chelsea Farrar said "What I want for the take away from us exhibition is that we all have from the story and that food story really matters."

The museum is free to UArizona faculty and students and open Tuesday through Saturday. The exhibit is open now through March 20, 2022.

For more information on the exhibit or the museum, click here.

