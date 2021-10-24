UArizona Museum of Art reopens with The Art of Food exhibit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After shutting down in March of 2020, the University of Arizona Museum of Art is back open to the public with a new exhibition.

"We are just so happy to be open again, Olivia Miller, the museum's curator of exhibitions, said. "We're happy to see people in the museum interacting with the art."

The museum's new exhibition is called The Art of Food. Miller said this exhibition is perfect for Tucson.

"The theme of food just kept kind of rising to the surface for me because its relatable to everyone," Miller said. "It connects to the University of Arizona and all of the research that is done here and of course it connects to Tucson with all of the rich food history we have here."

Jordan Schnitzer, the owner of the collection, said that this exhibition has artwork from all different periods of time and artists.

"There are 30 artists represented here some of the biggest names in the last 50 years," Schnitzer said. "Cory Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, David Hockney, a number of them; all have used food in their work, and they all make us see food in a different way."

Schnitzer said the exhibit has something for everyone.

"Bring your kids bring your nephews, bring your grandparents. It's a show that will delight everyone from 2 to 102," Schnitzer said. "I think they will smile, they will frown, they will be puzzled, all the things you do when you look at art. It speaks to us all differently."

The exhibit is open now until March 20, 2022.

For more information on the exhibit or the museum, click here.

