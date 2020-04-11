Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona moves spring commencement online

items.[0].image.alt
University of Arizona 1
Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 20:32:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona President Robert Robbins announced in a video Friday that the 156th annual commencement will be moved online.

"We are planning a special celebration hopefully for homecoming week this fall we could not have imagined a situation of being away from campus and each other and we cannot predict the future, but we can and we will keep the class of 2020 in our front in center in our thought and plans," President Robbins said.

The online commencement will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Arizona time on May 15, 2020. Students will have the opportunity to celebrate in-person on October 30, 2020 during homecoming weekend.

The decision follows the pandemic and the health and safety of all students, families, friends and communities.

WATCH: FULL VIDEO HERE

RELATED: UArizona cancels May 2020 graduation due to COVID-19 concerns

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.