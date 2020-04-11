UArizona moves spring commencement online

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona President Robert Robbins announced in a video Friday that the 156th annual commencement will be moved online.

"We are planning a special celebration hopefully for homecoming week this fall we could not have imagined a situation of being away from campus and each other and we cannot predict the future, but we can and we will keep the class of 2020 in our front in center in our thought and plans," President Robbins said.

The online commencement will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Arizona time on May 15, 2020. Students will have the opportunity to celebrate in-person on October 30, 2020 during homecoming weekend.

The decision follows the pandemic and the health and safety of all students, families, friends and communities.

WATCH: FULL VIDEO HERE

RELATED: UArizona cancels May 2020 graduation due to COVID-19 concerns