UArizona cancels May 2020 commencement ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins announced the decision to cancel May 2020 graduation Friday.

President Robbins, in part, said the health and safety of all students, families, friends and communities come first, and the 2020 convocations and commencement will not take place in-person as scheduled in May 2020, which includes all celebrations in Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma, and Sierra Vista.

My biggest regret for the Class of 2020 is that you didn't get to enjoy these final weeks of being a student and your final celebration with your classmates. You are among 8,088 undergraduates, 2,219 master's students, 1,036 doctoral students, 521 professional degree students and 249 certificate earners, and it is important that the campus community celebrate your achievements. President Robbins

There will be a planned alternative graduation experience for the May 15 celebration for students and families.

Students are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony either in December 2020 or May 2021.