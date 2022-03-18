UArizona men's basketball ready for tomorrow's game against Wright State

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona men's basketball team is preparing for tomorrow's big day against Wright State in San Diego.

Unlike some previous Arizona teams, this one wasn't supposed to be a national contender. They just kept winning game after game.

"I think we've always known we were going to be a good team since the summer," Uarizona baketball player, Justin Kier said. "We bonded and clicked. We we were not ranked in the beginning of the year but we knew we were good enough to be."

The Wildcats broke the school record for a single season this year by blocking 194 shots.

Furthermore, Oumar Ballo is the only player on this year's team to have any NCAA tournament experience following 2020's COVID-19 cancellation and last year's self-imposed tournament ban.

"That was a blessing for us to not even be here last year. It makes this year that much more special," Uarizona baketball player, Dalen Terry said.

The Wildcats will meet a Wright State team that likes to play fast paced just as they do.

"We're going to act like we've been here before," Terry said.

As for Kerr Kriisa and his injured ankle it's a game time decision. Look for him to play but not start.

