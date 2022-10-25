UArizona Homecoming Parade not coming back this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will not be a University of Arizona Homecoming Parade this year.

The parade was last held in 2019. It was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade won't be reinstated this year.

"Homecoming traditions have evolved over its 100+ year history," a University of Arizona Alumni Association spokesperson told KGUN 9 via email. "The parade was traditionally made up of student-created floats and displays, but a lack of participation and students actively engaging with Homecoming now in other ways contributed to a change in direction. For example, 45 student organizations will be participating in our annual Club Olympics on the Mall this week, and we have many student performances planned for the mainstage during the Wildcat for Life Tailgate on Saturday. We will continue planning Homecoming programming that engages students and alumni in Homecoming traditions and university life in a way that welcomes and unites our community in campus activities."

For a list of homecoming events, click here.

Arizona hosts Southern Cal in the homecoming game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

