UArizona: Help, volunteers needed!

UArizona to hire hundreds for on-campus vaccination site
Posted at 2:22 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 05:22:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona says it's in urgent need for volunteers at its state run vaccination site.

This comes as Arizona leaders open up the age groups to those 16 and older at the state PODS.

In a tweet, UArizona leaders gave steps in order for someone to become a volunteer.

First--you need to register with the Arizona disaster healthcare volunteers.

Then you have to complete the UArizona vaccination POD volunteer form.

