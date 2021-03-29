UArizona: Help, volunteers needed!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona says it's in urgent need for volunteers at its state run vaccination site.

This comes as Arizona leaders open up the age groups to those 16 and older at the state PODS.

In a tweet, UArizona leaders gave steps in order for someone to become a volunteer.

🚨 VOLUNTEERS URGENTLY NEEDED 🚨



✅ STEP 1: Register with the Arizona Disaster Healthcare Volunteers: https://t.co/9uNwCaSd7x



✅ STEP 2: Complete the UArizona vaccination POD volunteer form: https://t.co/SVpIJxaaZa#BearDownVaxUp 🐻⬇️💉⬆️ pic.twitter.com/QZMVOPwCpb — #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) March 26, 2021

First--you need to register with the Arizona disaster healthcare volunteers.

Then you have to complete the UArizona vaccination POD volunteer form.