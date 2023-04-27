UArizona Forecasters make predictions for 2023 Hurricane Season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A team of UArizona forecasters have made its prediction for the 2023 hurricane season.

The university has been tracking hurricanes since 2014, using a model developed by professor of hydrology and atmospheric sciences Xubin Zeng, and his former graduate student Kyle Davis.

The team of forecasters say this years hurricane season is expected to look much like the one witnessed back in 2017.

"We are not expecting this to be as damaging as 2017," Zeng said, also adding: "People should get prepared."

After relatively mild hurricane seasons in 2021 and 2022, Zeng's model predicts upwards of 9 hurricanes this year, with at least 5 of those expected to be classified as major hurricanes. For reference, the average number of hurricanes historically in a season is about 7.

