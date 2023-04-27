Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UArizona Forecasters make predictions for 2023 Hurricane Season

The team says there could be upwards of 5 major hurricanes this year
UArizona forecasters make predictions for 2023 hurricane season. Researchers say the U.S. could see upwards of 5 major hurricanes this year
Hurricane Elsa
Posted at 7:25 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 10:25:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A team of UArizona forecasters have made its prediction for the 2023 hurricane season.

The university has been tracking hurricanes since 2014, using a model developed by professor of hydrology and atmospheric sciences Xubin Zeng, and his former graduate student Kyle Davis.

The team of forecasters say this years hurricane season is expected to look much like the one witnessed back in 2017.

"We are not expecting this to be as damaging as 2017," Zeng said, also adding: "People should get prepared."

After relatively mild hurricane seasons in 2021 and 2022, Zeng's model predicts upwards of 9 hurricanes this year, with at least 5 of those expected to be classified as major hurricanes. For reference, the average number of hurricanes historically in a season is about 7.

FURTHER READING: El Niño conditions expected to develop late summer

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.