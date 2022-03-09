UArizona engineer leads project to fight vision loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Researchers at The University of Arizona say eye infections are common in rural farming communities, and a scratch on the cornea caused during agricultural work can get infected and turn into a scar, which will lead to an ulcer.

According to data published by The Lancet Global Health every year, Corneal ulcers cause blindness and visual impairment in 4.3 million people worldwide.

Dongkyun Kang is a biomedical engineer and optical science assistant professor at The University of Arizona and a member of the university's BIO5 Institue.

With the $1 million grant from the National Eye Institute, Dongkyun Kang is currently working on a portable device that will reduce the cost, time, and increase the accessibility of diagnosing ulcers.

