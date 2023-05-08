UArizona Commencement Friday, May 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Stadium will open its gates Friday, May 12 once again for graduates, along with friends and family celebrating their milestone achievements.

The University of Arizona, preparing for its 159th Commencement, says it will confer a total of about 8,000 bachelor's, master's, doctoral and professional degrees this Friday at a ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For those planning to attend, the stadium's Gate 7—located in the southwest corner off 6th Street—will open to guests at 5:30 p.m. Other gates will open at 6:30. Seating is open with no ticket required.

Arizona Stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect. Guests muss pass through metal detectors before entering the stadium.



The university says all garages and surface lots will be free for the occasion. Cat Tran shuttle service will also be available from 5 - 10 p.m. Drop-off locations are marked on the map below:

For more information, visit the University of Arizona 2023 Commencement page.

For those unable to attend the 159th Commencement will be livestreamed and embedded in this story.