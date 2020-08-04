UArizona coalition seeks to create union for school employees

TUCSON, Ariz. — A coalition with the University of Arizona has voted to move forward with efforts to create a union for university employees following ongoing plans to open the campus to students in the fall.

The Coalition for Academic Justice (CAJUA) made the announcement Tuesday. The organization says that the decisions made by senior leaders in recent weeks prioritize finances over health. It also claims that staff, students, and faculty are growing more concerned by the day.

"Despite numerous warnings from experts from the UA College of Public Health and in Pima County, the UA president remains tied to his administration’s plan to bring 20,000 students back to campus and ramp-up to in person classes by Labor Day," CAJUA said in a press release.

The University begins its semester on Aug. 24, in which it will utilize an "on-ramp" approach with 5,000 students expected to resume in-person learning on that day, with more students arriving on campus depending on health conditions, according to president Robbins.

RELATED: UArizona announces 'on-ramp' return to in-person classes starting Aug. 24

CAJUA says it plans to form a local branch of the United Campus Workers in association with the Communication Workers of America.

Since the announcement of unionizing efforts being underway, KGUN 9 has reached out to the University for comment, but has yet to receive

a response.

For more on this developing story, stay with KGUN9.com.