UArizona celebrates 17th Annual KEYS Research Showcase

Posted at 7:34 PM, Jul 21, 2023
The University of Arizona BIO5 Institute’s KEYS Research Internship is leading up the KEYS Research Showcase on Friday.

This year's group of 56 students and the people celebrating their findings gathered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre on campus.

Participating students shared what they learned throughout the seven-week program working alongside top scientists during the summer.

Alumni of the program also had the opportunity to talk about how taking part in KEYS impacted them after it was over.

The BIO5 Institute leads the KEYS program research internship.

