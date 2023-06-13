UArizona brings the ocean to the desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “This is really a chance for Tucson to come and experience the oceans of the world," said Nick Letson, Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium.

The Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is bringing an ocean experience to the desert. The new “Undersea Discovery” exhibit is full of interactive activities and dozens of species of fish to help you learn more about marine life.

The idea for the “Undersea Discovery” exhibit came from Flandrau’s regular Marine Discovery program at the University of Arizona, which is a collaboration between Flandrau and the aquatic and marine biology departments on campus.

The brand new exhibit gives an educational look at Earth’s ocean zones while learning about marine science and how we even play a role living in the desert.

“We are pretty far from the ocean, but there's little things that you can do like taking care of plastic bags and just learning about the role that we play in almost everything we do and what we eat," said Letson.

The exhibit area used to be a basement area for the campus and is now home to 2 dozen fish species. The exhibit tells KGUN9 they want to cater to all of the different learning styles by providing lots of hands-on activities for kids.

“Giving people access to the ocean sciences, and also a break from the summer heat," said Letson. "You can learn about conservation and coral reefs and what we can do locally to promote healthy oceans of our Earth.”

The Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is located at 1601 E. University Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85721. For more information on hours of operation and entry fees, call (520) 621-4516 or visit their website.