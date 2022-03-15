UArizona Bookstore busy with fans and students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — You can’t go dancing without picking up some new swag.

“The bookstore is incredibly busy today,” said student and employee Alyson McMillen. “I think it definitely has something to do with that we are Pac-12 champions.”

McMillen says it is clear Arizona men and women basketball teams are getting support from the student body and the surrounding community.

“Coming from out-of-state Big Ten basketball is huge, but I've never seen anything like this,” she said. “I’ve never seen a fan base like this, there's just so much energy all the time.”

The same shirts the men wear on the bench are available for purchase and managers say Pac-12 champions and March Madness shirts are on the way.

500 adult sized shirts will arrive over the next two days.

“I came down to look for a shirt for this week’s game and we are now waiting for Pac-12 shirts that are coming Wednesday,” said Shopper Marlinda Francisco.

Francisco says she will be back soon.

“It is an exciting team to watch, and we are just very proud of these guys, because they bring the excitement, and we are here behind them,” Francisco said.

McMillen says the University of Arizona has the momentum and the excitement to go far.

“I just don't think you can beat it,” said McMillen.

