UArizona astronomers 'spot a bear' on Mars

Bright patches in terra siernum looked like a bear's face
The University of Arizona again ranked in the top 20 research institutions nationwide, and is at the top of the list in astronomy and astrophysics programs.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jan 29, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Astronomers at the University of Arizona recently caught a glimpse of Mars at the perfect angle looking like a bear's face.

According to UArizona, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory manages the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Washington in collaboration with the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif.

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter experts clarified theorized the following:

The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit of a barrier impact crater.

Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent?

And the deposit could be lava or mud flows?

Maybe just grin and bear it?

The university categorizes it as "bright patches in terra sienum." To read more about their process involving high resolution anaglyphs, please visit UAHiRise.org.

