UArizona arts supporter Helen S. Schaefer dies at age 89

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona cultural icon Helen S. Schaefer died Thursday at age 89.
Along with her husband, UArizona professor emeritus John P. Schaefer, Helen Schaefer was the namesake of the Poetry Center's Helen S. Schaefer Building, which was dedicated to her in 2004. The Center for Creative Photography is named for John.
The Schaefers supported arts and cultural organizations for more than six decades.
"Dr. Helen Schaefer was a powerhouse – a scientist and teacher, community leader, and mother of two," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, in a statement. "The University of Arizona community has lost a true champion and leader who spent her life in exploration and in service to others. I know I join many in the Wildcat family who will remember her fondly. My thoughts and condolences are with John and their family."
The Schaefers donated more than $500,000 to the University of Arizona Foundation over the years. Helen Schaefer was a member of the foundation's National Leadership Council, the President's Club and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences' Magellan Circle.
The college's Women in Science Engineering Program, known as WISE, offers a scholarship in Helen Schaefer's name.
A memorial event in Helen Schaefer's honor will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Helen S. Schaefer Building, 1508 E. Helen Street.
She was survived by John, as well as her twin sister and daughters.
