UArizona alum will have three contenders race at Kentucky Derby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The thoroughbred horse trainer Todd Pletcher will have three horses race at the Kentucky Derby this weekend.
Pletcher graduated in 1989 from the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program with a Bachelor of Animal Science.
He received his trainer's license in December 1995 and saddled his first winner, Majestic Number, in Feb. 1996.
Pletcher has won the Eclipse Award seven times as Trainer of the Year, as well as four years in a row.
Two of his horses have won the Kentucky Derby: Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.
Although his own horses won't be racing at the Kentucky Derby, Pletcher will still has three horses he trained take part in the big race: Mo Donegal, Charge It, and Pioneer of Medina.
Post Positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TCuaiHrhF1— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022
Mo Donegal
- Post Position 1
- Owner: Donegal Racing
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
- Earnings: $561,500
- Odds: 10-1
- Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino: 1st Place
- Holy Bull Stakes: 3rd Place
- Remsen Stakes: 1st Place
Charge It
- Post Position 8
- Owner: Whisper Hill Farm LLC
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Earnings: $188,00
- Odds: 20-1
- Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa: 2nd Place
Pioneer of Medina
- Post Position 11
- Owner: Sumaya U.S. Stable
- Jockey: Joe Bravo
- Earnings: $116,00
- Odds: 30-1
- Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby: 3rd Place
- Risen Star S. presented by Lamarque Ford: 4th Place
- Allowance Optional Claiming: 1st Place
Eight of Pletcher’s 59 all-time Kentucky Derby starters have finished with the money prize.
The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be on Saturday, May 7.
