UArizona alum will have three contenders race at Kentucky Derby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The thoroughbred horse trainer Todd Pletcher will have three horses race at the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

Pletcher graduated in 1989 from the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program with a Bachelor of Animal Science.

He received his trainer's license in December 1995 and saddled his first winner, Majestic Number, in Feb. 1996.

Pletcher has won the Eclipse Award seven times as Trainer of the Year, as well as four years in a row.

Two of his horses have won the Kentucky Derby: Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

Although his own horses won't be racing at the Kentucky Derby, Pletcher will still has three horses he trained take part in the big race: Mo Donegal, Charge It, and Pioneer of Medina.

Post Positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TCuaiHrhF1 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022

Mo Donegal



Post Position 1

Owner: Donegal Racing

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Earnings: $561,500

Odds: 10-1

Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino: 1st Place

Holy Bull Stakes: 3rd Place

Remsen Stakes: 1st Place

Charge It



Post Position 8

Owner: Whisper Hill Farm LLC

Jockey: Luis Saez

Earnings: $188,00

Odds: 20-1

Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa: 2nd Place

Pioneer of Medina



Post Position 11

Owner: Sumaya U.S. Stable

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Earnings: $116,00

Odds: 30-1

Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby: 3rd Place

Risen Star S. presented by Lamarque Ford: 4th Place

Allowance Optional Claiming: 1st Place

Eight of Pletcher’s 59 all-time Kentucky Derby starters have finished with the money prize.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be on Saturday, May 7.