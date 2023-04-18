UAPD warns about scam caller pretending to be law enforcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department responds to a phone scam and advises people not to give out any information.

A caller pretending to a member of law enforcement with UAPD contacted someone requesting a funds transfer via Venmo or Zelle in order to bail out a family member of the recipient.

The caller ID appeared as if the call was coming from UAPD.

Officers say "UAPD does not call members of the community to solicit payments on behalf of other persons and will not request personal financial identifiers, login names, passwords and payments made through funds transfers."

If you receive a scam call that appears to be coming from UAPD, contact their main number at (520) 621-8273.