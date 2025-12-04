Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UAPD says social media video showing armed individual happened off campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department says a social media post circulating online showing an individual with a weapon did not occur on campus.

UAPD says after reviewing the video, the agency determined the incident happened off university property.

The Tucson Police Department is now handling the case.

UAPD says there is no threat to the campus community, and operations are continuing as normal.

KGUN 9 will have the latest information.

