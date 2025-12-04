UAPD says social media video showing armed individual happened off campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department says a social media post circulating online showing an individual with a weapon did not occur on campus.

UAPD says after reviewing the video, the agency determined the incident happened off university property.

pic.twitter.com/kImyI1e78w — U of A Office of Public Safety (@UofA_Safety) December 3, 2025

The Tucson Police Department is now handling the case.

UAPD says there is no threat to the campus community, and operations are continuing as normal.

KGUN 9 will have the latest information.

