UAPD looks for car break-in bandit who stole 9mm gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona police are looking for a man suspected of burglarizing a vehicle on campus.
Police say the man broke into a car at 1:28 p.m. Jan. 6 near Arizona Stadium.
The man allegedly stole items including a 9mm handgun.
He is bald and has possible tattoos on the top of his head and neck.
If you have information, call 621-8477.
