UAPD looks for car break-in bandit who stole 9mm gun

Police request public assistance locating this man
University of Arizona police are looking for a man suspected of burglarizing a vehicle on campus. Photos via UAPD.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona police are looking for a man suspected of burglarizing a vehicle on campus.

Police say the man broke into a car at 1:28 p.m. Jan. 6 near Arizona Stadium.

The man allegedly stole items including a 9mm handgun.

He is bald and has possible tattoos on the top of his head and neck.

If you have information, call 621-8477.

