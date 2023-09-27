UAPD investigates armed robbery near Nugget Building

Updated on September 27, 2023 at 5:10 p.m.

UAPD believes the suspect left campus.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating an armed robbery near the Robert L. Nugent Building located at 1212 East University Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, green shirt, gray shorts, and a gray baseball hat with a knife.

UAPD says the suspect left on a bike going westbound.

The bike taken was a white electric E-Bike with black forks and tires.

Officers say there is no ongoing threat to campus but are still searching campus.