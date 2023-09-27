Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UAPD investigates armed robbery near Nugget Building

University of Arizona 1
Scripps file photo<br/>
University of Arizona 1
Posted at 3:45 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 20:10:12-04

Updated on September 27, 2023 at 5:10 p.m.

UAPD believes the suspect left campus.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

———
The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating an armed robbery near the Robert L. Nugent Building located at 1212 East University Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, green shirt, gray shorts, and a gray baseball hat with a knife.

UAPD says the suspect left on a bike going westbound.

The bike taken was a white electric E-Bike with black forks and tires.

Officers say there is no ongoing threat to campus but are still searching campus.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today