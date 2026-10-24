UAPD crime logs show multiple sexual assault complaints

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With renewed attention to the issue of sexual assaults in and around campus we took a look at some of the statistics reported by the University of Arizona Police.

News of the gang rape allegations at Cornell University has increased discussion of sexual assault on many campuses.

And that includes the University of Arizona.

“I think almost all of my friends that are girls have had some sort of sexual assault, uh, instance against them which is very concerning.”

Engineering student Anna Hight says she’s cautious in U of A’s social scene. She is not surprised by what U of A Police records reveal.

University Police are investigating a sexual assault allegation involving Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

But our review of daily crime reports found more:

We found since January U of A Police received 16 reports they classified as some sort of rape and another four defined as sexual assault. Cases may be listed as closed or still under investigation.

Eleven reports said the attacks happened in University dormitories.

Four were reported at off campus locations

Two were reported at Fraternity houses, one was reported as a sorority.

It’s very likely those figures are a fraction of reality— with stigma, embarrassment and peer pressure pushing back against reporting an attack.

Anna Hight says when she goes out, she thinks defensively

“Be careful of who you are around, make sure that your drink is covered because sometimes it's, uh, because there's a lot of drinking going on or drugs are, are, you know, in play or people get their drinks spiked, um, it's how I've seen a lot of it go down to—not all of it has been because the victims have been under the influence, but. You know, it happens more often in like a party scene.

And she says it’s important to surround herself with people who care about her and help her have a safe night out.

