UAPD chief Brian Seastone retires after 41 years with department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Police Department Chief Brian Seastone is retiring after starting his law enforcement career nearly 50 years ago.

It’s going to be quite a day. I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with my wonderful @UArizonaPolice and @uarizona families for 41 years. Thank you all for your trust and the privilege of serving as Chief for the past 7 years. It has been an honor. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/YvqPqcUkkv — Brian A Seastone (@UArizonaChief) August 5, 2021

UArizona will celebrate Seastone's career at a 3 p.m. event at the Student Union Memorial Center Grand Ballroom.

Seastone started his career in Boulder, Colo. in 1972 and has worked for UAPD since 1980, becoming chief in 2014.

He is the longest-serving officer in the state of Arizona.

Seastone was named Arizona's Crime Prevention Officer of the Year in 1987 and started UAPD's first Crime Prevention Unit in 1994.

