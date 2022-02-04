UAPD asking public's help to identify suspect from July 2021 incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest with involvement in a recording incident.

This incident took place at the University of Arizona Campus Recreation Center on July 14, 2021 around 5:45 p.m.

UAPD is actively investigating this incident.

The suspect is described as a thin, white or Hispanic male, 5'7" tall and no facial hair.

At the time of the of the incident he wore a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes and long white socks.

If you have any information call UAPD at 621-UAPD (8273). To remain anonymous, you can call the UAPD tip line 621-TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME.

