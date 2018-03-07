UA to dedicate Lute Olson statue in April

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Athletics is honoring legendary coach Lute Olson with a statue dedication in April.

The statue will be dedicated in an invitation-only ceremony at 4 p.m. April 12 at McKale Center's Eddie Lynch Pavilion.

Olson coached the Wildcats basketball team from 1983 to 2008 and brought home the program's lone national championship in 1997. Olson led the team to four total Final Four appearances.

The statue dedication will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Final Four squad.