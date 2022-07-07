UA study finds health benefits from post rain smell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When rain falls through the leaves and cacti, there's a distinct scent left in the air. For many desert dwellers, the smell is a fan favorite part of monsoon. University of Arizona researcher Gary Nabhan noticed the smell after the rainstorms and there's often feelings of euphoria associated with the smell.

"I have been interested in how the fragrances from the summer storms thrill the people around us," he said.

So he and his team looked at how the desert is filled with fragrances. They found 115 fragrant oils that 60 desert plant species release before, during and after rainfall.

"We're probably one of the most fragrant landscapes in the world, but people from the outside don’t get to experience this until the summer rains,” Nabhan said. "They build up a coat on their leaves of oils to protect them from sunburn and water loss.”

And the team found about 15 of those fragrances have been linked to health benefits like lowering blood pressure, reducing stress and improving sleep. Some of the oils are used as an antioxidant and anti-fungal.

"Many of the strongest fragrances relate to lowering blood pressure, reducing cortisol and it helps about a dozen of different maladies," he said.

Nabhan said the team is looking to harness that smell for people to enjoy all year long, instead of only after it rains. They're designing fragrance gardens across town including Tumamoc Hill and the University of Arizona's health center. The gardens would have the fragrance plants placed together, using the rain garden model.

"There will be more moisture beneath these plants than in the desert so we should get those desert smells in more concentrated doses and for a longer part of the year," he said.

He said he hopes this idea will spread across the state and be placed near doctor's offices.

"While they're waiting, it can calm people down and start the healing and then the doctor can take care of the particular symptoms," he said.

The full study can be found here.

