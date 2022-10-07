UA students and staff weigh in on university response to campus shooting

After a man shot and killed a University of Arizona professor at the Harshbarger Building on Wednesday, students and staff took to social media, criticizing the response from the university.

"There's a lack of clarity which is just dangerous for everyone and then there's minimization where the campus is just going businesses as usual," Megan Figueroa, a research scientist at UA, said.

She said after a tragedy like this, there should be more than just a statement from the university.

"It should have come from the top and the university should have said everyone take the day off," Figueroa said.

When the shooting started Wednesday afternoon, the university sent out messages on the alert system.

"Not everyone gets them which makes it kind of difficult for communication and spreading information across campus," Nico Nieri-Lang, the executive vice president for the Associated Students of the University of Arizona, said.

The police started investigating at 2:06pm.

"Our response was very good," Sergeant Sean Shields of the University of Arizona Police Department said. "We got there within a couple of minutes. We give presentations all the time about active shooter training and how to respond to it. We use the FBI standard, run, hide and fight."

But now in the aftermath, Nieri-Lang said they hope something like this won't happen again.

"I think we're taking a second for everyone to collect themselves," he said. "And after that we will be having conversations about how to move forward from this."

----

