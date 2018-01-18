UA, state split $2.2M grant for opioid overdose training

10:36 AM, Jan 18, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The University of Arizona and the state health department have been awarded a $2.2 million grant to train rural firefighters and police officers in how to recognize and treat opioid overdoses.

The federal grant announced Wednesday will help pay for the university's Center for Rural Health and the state Bureau of Emergency Services to provide the training. They will train emergency responders, family and community members how to recognize symptoms, intervene with a counteracting drug and refer people for treatment.

The grant comes as the state battles what Gov. Doug Ducey calls a statewide health emergency over the narcotics.

He plans to call the Legislature into special session this month to consider a bill tightening restrictions on prescription drugs. Details of the bill haven't been made public.

 

