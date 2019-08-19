TUCSON, Ariz. - A researcher at the University of Arizona played a part in helping bring to life an eyewear technology meant to help those who are legally blind.

"This is basically an eyewear technology that helps people with low-vision capabilities," said Hong Hua, a researcher at the University of Arizona.

The eSight glasses were developed by a company called eSight, which is based in Canada.

These glasses don’t just look cool, they also help people who are legally blind, see 👓 #ComingUp on @kgun9 the role a #UA researcher played in the development of this special technology. pic.twitter.com/dunc9bp5nB — Veronica Acosta (@VeronicacostaTV) August 19, 2019

Before development the company came to Hua for her expertise on optical sciences.

Hua helped with the research that went into the technology.

The glasses work by taking an image, then with a small camera making it bigger and projecting it onto the screens in front of the eyes.

RELATED: UA researcher develops dust control technology

"All this combination helps people with different disabilities be able to see their environment better or see their computer screens better," said Hua.

The goal of the technology is to help people who are legally blind have some independence.

RELATED: UA creating faster, more accurate MRI technologies

The technology has helped people in Canada, the United States and other countries across the world, despite that, Hua said her job isn't done.

"There is some long way to go understand, because this isn't for all conditions," Hua said.