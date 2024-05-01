UA President Robbins: 4 arrested, two students and two non-students, at protest

Four people were arrested in the pro-Palestinian protests that took place on the University of Arizona campus overnight, according to a statement issued by UA President Robert Robbins.

Of those arrested, one was an undergraduate, one was a graduate student, and two were unaffiliated with the University, the statement said. Three were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, and one on suspicion of criminal trespass and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Protests have been taking place since Monday on the UA Mall, without authorization and in violation of campus use policies, the statement said.

On Monday, Robbins said the University opted to let the protesters remain on the mall until 10:30 p.m. The protest disbanded without incident.

On Tuesday, protesters started putting up structures, the statement said, including fencing stolen from a University work site. As the crowd grew, University of Arizona Police received support from Tucson Police, Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Robbins said the University told protesters to remove the structures and disperse by 10:30 p.m., or risk facing arrest. Protesters ignored the warning and continued to reinforce their encampment, the statement said.

At 11:20 p.m., law enforcement announced that any remaining protesters in the encampment would be arrested for unlawful assembly. They were met with projectiles, the statement said. Robbins said, by that point, hundreds of protesters and counter-protesters had gathered on North Park Avenue, on the west end of campus.

Law enforcement officers were met with resistance and more projectiles as they attempted to move protesters off of Park Avenue. Robbins said, due to these actions taken, law enforcement "had little choice but to take significant measures, including the wearing of tactical safety gear and a minimal use of pepper balls and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and to protect themselves and others while clearing the area."

Both Park Avenue and the encampment were cleared by 2:30 a.m., the statement said.

Robbins said the UA was not aware of any significant injuries to students, faculty, staff, protesters or members of law enforcement, as a result of Tuesday night's actions.

"While freedom of speech and free expression are encouraged at our University, we will not allow students, faculty, staff, or outside agitators to violate the law or our policies and put anyone at risk," Robbins said.

Robbins laid out updated guidelines that are set to last through May 15:

1. We will strictly enforce our campus use policies, including a prohibition on all non-permitted shade coverings, including canopies and tents.

2. No events or large gatherings will be allowed on campus without a permit authorized in advance. I have directed Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson to review all permit requests.

3. UAPD will take a zero-tolerance approach, acting swiftly and decisively to enforce our campus use policy, which can include issuing no warnings before taking action.

"These steps reflect my unwavering commitment to the safety of our campus and to the continued operations of the university," the statement said.

The statement concluded, "While we continue to have diverse opinions and strong views on a variety of issues, we must find ways to engage safely and properly, reflecting our shared values and respect for others."

